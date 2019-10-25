COVA Reaches Market Cap of $830,576.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. COVA has a market capitalization of $830,576.00 and approximately $1.21 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last week, COVA has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00202096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.01505329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

