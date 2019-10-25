Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $400.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

