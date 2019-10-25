Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 49,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,815. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.11. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $148.74 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

