Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $170.38. 159,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

