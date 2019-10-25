Cott (TSE:BCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.64

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as high as $16.94. Cott shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 22,147 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$808.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

