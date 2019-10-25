Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

