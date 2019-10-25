Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $297.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.90 and its 200-day moving average is $269.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

