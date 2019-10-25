COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 562608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 271,534 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 124,597 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 212.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $865.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

