Cosmos Price Up 12.5% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00033963 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $590.84 million and approximately $186.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00080573 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00101755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.44 or 1.00256085 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000546 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex.

