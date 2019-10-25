Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.60

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $16.44. Cosan shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 10,833 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after acquiring an additional 846,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 613,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 219,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

