Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$5.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$4.23 and a 52 week high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

