CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.55

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.38, with a volume of 127911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $395,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,263,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.