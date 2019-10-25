Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Gap Down to $40.92

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.42, but opened at $40.92. Corelogic shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 48,353 shares changing hands.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $453,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $176,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 102.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 333,380 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 203.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

