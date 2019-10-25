Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLGX. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Corelogic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Chatham sold 5,650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $176,362.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $1,809,386. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Corelogic by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corelogic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

