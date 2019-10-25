Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 531 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in US Concrete by 565.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several research firms have commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.