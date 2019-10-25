Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

NYSE:GS opened at $211.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

