Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 909,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 278,920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 217,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.22 per share, with a total value of $299,514.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,393.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

