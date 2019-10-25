Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $168,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.