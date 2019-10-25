Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $130.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

