Contrasting Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and AssetMark Financial (NASDAQ:AMK)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 52.70% 9.14% 5.18% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

29.5% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fidus Investment and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $76.43 million 4.71 $49.45 million $1.42 10.37 AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. AssetMark Financial does not pay a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

