Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €130.00 ($151.16) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.28 ($158.46).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €122.68 ($142.65) on Wednesday. Continental has a one year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €118.31 and its 200 day moving average is €125.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

