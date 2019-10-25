Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.73.

ED opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

