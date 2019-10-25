Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $28.84 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 902,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,843,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

