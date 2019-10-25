Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

