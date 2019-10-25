Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $121.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

