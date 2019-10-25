Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 655 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

VBK opened at $183.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

