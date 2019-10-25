Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.97. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,006,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,686 shares of company stock valued at $122,254,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.34.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

