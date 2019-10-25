Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $302.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,451. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.16.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.