Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Receives $11.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price target on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,467,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 886,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,511. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Conduent has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

