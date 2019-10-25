Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 32812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Comptoir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.25.

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

