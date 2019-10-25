Comparing Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) and CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR)

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Socket Mobile and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile $16.45 million 0.82 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A CCUR $3.46 million 9.02 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Socket Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Socket Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Socket Mobile and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Socket Mobile and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile -0.42% -0.61% -0.41% CCUR 19.70% 1.05% 0.94%

Summary

CCUR beats Socket Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

