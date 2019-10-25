Comparing Livent (LTHM) and The Competition

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) is one of 28 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Livent to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Livent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $442.50 million $126.10 million 7.70 Livent Competitors $7.49 billion $529.45 million 12.23

Livent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Livent. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Livent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 2 6 6 0 2.29 Livent Competitors 234 790 1013 49 2.42

Livent currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 109.32%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 19.88% 19.98% 14.87% Livent Competitors -44.40% 20.06% 5.40%

Summary

Livent rivals beat Livent on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

