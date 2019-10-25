Comparing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.57% -60.62% Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Tcr2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.05%. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 107.62%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -9.82 Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.25 million ($98.53) -0.14

Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

