Comparing Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & International Thunderbird Gaming (NYSE:THRSF)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and International Thunderbird Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and International Thunderbird Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $193.32 million 4.99 $17.20 million $1.03 17.66 International Thunderbird Gaming $35.95 million 0.08 -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. International Thunderbird Gaming does not pay a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and International Thunderbird Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 10.16% 4.16% 1.44% International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About International Thunderbird Gaming

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

