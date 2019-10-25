Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

