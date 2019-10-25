Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after acquiring an additional 373,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after acquiring an additional 565,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,389,000 after acquiring an additional 251,933 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $339.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

