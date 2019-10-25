Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

NYSE:VLO opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $97.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

