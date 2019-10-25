Community Bank N.A. Sells 140 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $176.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

