Community Bank N.A. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

