Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 330,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

