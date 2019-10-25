Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.20 ($8.37).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBK shares. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.47 ($6.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.24. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.94 ($10.40).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.