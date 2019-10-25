Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CMC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.