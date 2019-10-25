Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.43

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $13.56. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 178,351 shares traded.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.66.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

