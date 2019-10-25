Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,404,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $378,889,000 after purchasing an additional 169,013 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 305,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 721,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,454,405. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.