Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

