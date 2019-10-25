Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 751,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,571. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
