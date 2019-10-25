Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 751,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,571. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.