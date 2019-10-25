Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 374,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.