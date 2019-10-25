Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

