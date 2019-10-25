Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $669,820.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,304.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.02843797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00701963 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000568 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,605,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

