Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 925,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CLNC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

